Wilfred Alexander Sr., 83, a resident of Franklin, La. passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at 6:10 a.m. at Legacy Healthcare in Franklin, La.

He leaves to cherish his wife, Betty J. Alexander of Fort Worth, TX; two sons, Wilfred (La’travia) Alexander, Jr. of Verdunville, La. and Tommy (Tamika) Alexander Sr. of Lafayette, La.; six daughters, Doretha Sam, Lisa (Isiah) Alexander, Tina Alexander all of Centerville, La., Dorothy Hilliard of Lafayette, La., Mrs. Paul (Michelle) Nerve of Verdunville, La. and Alice Alexander of Sioux City, IA; five step children, Mrs. Shawn (Daisha) Francis of Fort Worth, TX, Latina Jackson of Verdunville, La., Debra Jackson of Houston, TX, Richard Jackson and Rodney Jackson both of Franklin, La.; two sisters-in-law, two brothers-in-law; thirty-six grandchildren, forty-eight great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Wilfred Sr. was preceded in death by his parents, four daughters, one sister, and four brothers, his former wife, five grandchildren and six sisters-in-law.

In an effort to comply with the CDC recommendations to cancel-postpone events with 10 or more people, and state officials imploring people to stay home and limit social interaction, a private graveside service will be held. Wilfred will be buried in the Franklin Cemetery - Main Street in Franklin. Graveside Services will be accessible by viewing the Jones Funeral Home Facebook page upon time of the services.

Jones Funeral Home of Morgan City-Franklin-Jeanerette and Houma in charge of arrangements.