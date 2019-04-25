Wilda Mae Brown Jackson Henry, a native of Opelousas and resident of Patterson, died Thursday, April 18, 2019, at her residence.

Visitation will be Saturday from 9 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. at St. Luke Baptist Church in Patterson. Burial will follow in Patterson Memorial Park.

She is survived by two sons, Joseph Jackson of Patterson and Henry Johnson of Bayou L’Ourse; three daughters, Bernadine Garrett and Dorothy Henry, both of Patterson, and Lisa Knight of Berwick; four sisters, Lou Obey of Alexandria, Annie Rideaux of Beaumont, Texas, Thelma West of Houston and Rutha Hamilton of Atlanta; her brother, Merrick Brown of Beaumont, Texas; six grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; four step-children, Bobby Jackson, Billy Jackson, Irma Jackson and Carolyn Jackson, all of Beaumont, Texas; six step-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives.

She was preceded in death by her husbands, a son, her parents and 10 siblings.

Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.