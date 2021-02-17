July 20, 1946 – January 19, 2021

Wilbert “Wil” Floyd Drash Jr., age 74, a resident of San Antonio, TX passed away peacefully at the hospital Tuesday, January 19, 2021 with his wife Gloria by his side.

Wil was born on July 20, 1946, in a houseboat on the Atchafalaya River in Morgan City, Louisiana. He was the son of Wilbert Sr. and Mary Drash. His greatest Gift was his family and friends.

Wil lived his life to the fullest. He was a husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather (in every sense), friend giver, prankster, and SANTA.

Wil enjoyed playing golf, riding in the mud drags, doing charity work for lots of organizations with no need of public recognition, being a fan of the San Antonio Spurs, LSU Tigers and New Orleans Saints, going to Disney (Goofy was his favorite character, boiling crawfish, and most of all being SANTA.

He loved being with his family and friends. His face would light up when he was with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Wil never knew a stranger. He always welcomed everyone with the biggest smile and a high-five. He had the biggest, caring, sweetest, generous heart and a smile that would light up any room he was in. He will be missed by so many that had the pleasure of knowing him.

Wil is survived by his wife of 36 years, Gloria; son, Rodney (wife Chris) Drash of Pierre Part, Louisiana; daughter, Renee (husband Gerard) Mayon of Morgan City, Louisiana; 7 grandchildren – Coy II, Gerard II, Billy, Shaylin, Raven, Shelbilyn, and Blayne; 5 great-grandchildren – Coy III, Chloe, Drayden, Brayleigh, Charlotte; 7 sisters, 1 brother and numerous nieces and nephews.

Wil was preceded in death by his parents, 1 brother, and mother-in-law.

Wil was in the Army National Guard of Louisiana from October 11, 1963 to August 24, 1971.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Wil’s nme to either of his favorite organizations: visionworkscamps.org (Camp Discovery), Hopehitsharder.com, or Wishforourheroes.org.

A memorial service was held in San Antonio, Texas on February 5, 2021, and a recording of that service may be viewed on Wil’s obituary page at www.PorterLoring.com. The family will receive friends for visitation at Twin City Funeral Home in Morgan City from 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM on Saturday, February 20, 2021. A memorial service will begin at 5:00 PM.

Arrangements with:

PORTER LORING MORTUARY NORTH

2102 NORTH LOOP 1604 EAST

SAN ANTONIO, TX 78232 – (210) 495-8221