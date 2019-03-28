Wesley Joseph Francis, a native and longtime resident of Lafayette and recent resident of Amelia, was unexpectedly called to his heavenly home on Saturday, March 23, 2019, at the age of 39.

A Marine, devoted son, caring brother and uncle, a fiancé, an adoring pet owner, and a greater friend, Wesley was loved by everyone who crossed his path and will be dearly missed. Wesley was an Iraq War combat veteran and felt his greatest accomplishment was dedicating his life to his country as a United States Marine (0313 U.S. Marine Corps as a 1st Light Armored Reconnaissance (1st LAR Marine), 11th meu, 15th meu, 2/1 Marines).

Wesley leaves to cherish his memory; his fiancé, Casey Polvadore; their son, Nicholas; his parents, Carey and Shirley Aucoin Francis Jr.; two siblings, Jealena Francis Gros and her husband, Chad, and Melinda Francis Tonglet and her husband, Jason; and one niece and nephew, Jackson and Josephine.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Villier “V.A.” and Elizabeth Pennison Aucoin, and Carey and Madge Francis Sr.; two uncles, Terrance “Terry” Aucoin and Doug Fontenot; and an aunt, Ann Aucoin.

The family requests that friends and family may begin gathering at the First Baptist Church of Amelia, 866 Julia St., Amelia, LA, on Saturday, March 30, 2019, at 10 a.m. in preparation for a rendering of military honors and memorial service beginning at 2 p.m. with an after-gathering being held in the Amelia Fire Station on Lake Palourde Rd. following services. Military honors will be conducted by the East St. Mary Funeral Squad and memorial services will be officiated by Pastor Frank Pellissier.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made through Hargrave Funeral Home (985) 384-8605 to assist in the alleviation of funeral expense.