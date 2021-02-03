September 18, 1936 – January 31, 2021

Wesley Howard Daigle passed away Sunday, January 31, 2021 at Brookdale Senior Living Center in Lafayette, LA. He was a native of Bayou Chene and a lifelong resident of Centerville and Franklin. He was born September 18, 1936, the 2nd of eleven children born to the late Howard Daigle and the late Stella Carline Daigle.

Wesley became a Master Mason at F&AM Franklin Lodge # 57 in 1960. In 1970 he became a 32nd degree Scottish Rite Mason. He was The Worshipful Master of Franklin Lodge in 2004, and was awarded Master Mason for the years of 2003 and 2005. He retired in the late 90’s after working 40+ years as Dredging Superintendent for Diamond Services in Amelia, LA. His hobbies included fishing, camping, and spending time with family and friends. He loved playing Bourre’ and RummiKub and would start a game at any time day or night.

Wesley is survived by his five children, Wesley “Jimmy” Daigle of Loreauville and his fiancé Dana LeBourgeois, Lorraine Munlin (Wayne) of Abita Springs, Susan Nemec (Chris) of Lafayette, Lynette Rachal (Tommy) of Franklin and Jeffery Daigle (Dustine) of Lafayette; 12 grandchildren, Christine Daigle Mire, Cody Daigle, Dustin Munlin, Nicholas Munlin, Amie Daigle Melancon, Jarret Daigle, Allison Nemec, Marcus Curry, Timothy Curry, Mason Daigle, Claire Daigle, and Camille Daigle; and 16 great grandchildren. Wesley is also survived by six of his siblings, Doris D. Cooper, Carolyn D. Verret, Jerome Daigle, Michael Daigle, Rebecca D. Comeaux and Clay Daigle.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife of 50 years, Sylvia Theriot Daigle; and his siblings, Dwight Daigle, Larry Daigle, Loretta Daigle Derouen, and Cynthia Daigle Cole.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed Thursday, February 4, 2021, at Ibert’s Mortuary in Franklin from 11:00 am until service time of 2:00 pm, with Bro. Blaise Smith officiating, followed by Masonic services. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, mask and social distancing will be observed. Following the services, he will be laid to rest with his beloved wife in the Franklin Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be his seven grandsons.

