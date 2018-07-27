Welton Walker Sr., 65, a native of Terrebonne Parish and resident of Gray, died Friday, July 20, 2018.

Visitation will be Saturday from 9 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. at New Magnolia Baptist Church in Schriever. Burial will follow in Halfway Cemetery.

He is survived by his wife, Cora Odomes Walker of Gray; sons, Welton Walker Jr. of Morgan City and William Walker; seven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; mother, Mable Walker of Gray; brothers, Ernest Smith and Wallace Smith; sisters, Diane Walker, Barbara James and Yvonne Coleman, all of Gray; and a host of other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents.

Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.