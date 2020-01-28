September 29, 1940 — January 24, 2020

Wayne Luke Vidos, 79, a resident of Morgan City, passed away peacefully Friday, January 24, 2020, at Morgan City Health Care surrounded by his loving family.

Wayne was born September 29, 1940, in Morgan City, the son of John Vidos Sr. and Myrtle Froreich Vidos.

Wayne was a Game Warden, serving the wetlands for 25 years. He was a kind-hearted man, who loved spending time with his family. Within 11 years, Wayne and his wife had fostered 52 children, making each child a part of their family, loving and caring for each child as their own. Wayne enjoyed going to the camp, fishing and hunting, planting in his garden, and visiting with his family.

He will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife of 35 years, Thelma Comeaux Vidos of Morgan City; son, Jordan L. Vidos of Morgan City; two brothers, James Vidos of Morgan City, and Jerry Vidos and spouse Evelyn of Deer Park, Texas; four sisters, Mary Ann Prado and spouse Rene of Morgan City, Betty Houghtaling Coulter of Brownsville, Texas, Lucy Wilkinson of Harlington, Texas, and Faith Boynt and spouse Bobby of Brownsville, Texas; one granddaughter, Trinity Tilley of Oakland, Louisiana; two sisters-in-law, Pam Vidos and Mary Vidos of Brownsville, Texas; brother-in-law, Carl Gaymen; and special cousins, Joe and Barbara Vidos.

Wayne was preceded in death by his parents, John and Myrtle Vidos; four brothers, Fredrick Vidos, Melvin Vidos, John Vidos Jr. and Carl Vidos; and two sisters, Rose Mary Broussard and Elizabeth Gaymen.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, January 30, 2020, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Father Toto officiating. Visitation will be held Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at Twin City Funeral Home from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m., and again on Thursday, January 30, 2020, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church from 9:00 a.m. until the time of Mass. After Mass, Wayne will be laid to rest in Morgan City Cemetery Mausoleum.