July 30, 1955- August 23, 2018

Wayne Jude Vining, 63, a resident of Patterson, passed away Thursday, August 23, 2018.

Wayne was born July 30, 1955, in Morgan City, the son of Wilbert Vining and Lucille Lipari Vining.

Wayne was a man of many projects; though retired, he was always busy working on something. He mostly enjoyed leather crafting projects, where he would make wallets and other things. Wayne’s most proud and prized possession was his motorcycle.

Wayne will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his mother, Lucille Lipari Vining of Patterson; three brothers, Timmy Vining of Patterson, Terry Vining and wife Shelia of Morgan City, and Tommy Vining of Dallas; and one sister, Gale Driskill.

Wayne was preceded in death by his father, Wilbert Vining and one sister, Betty Joe Driskill.

A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 30, 2018, in St. Joseph Cemetery.