Wayne Evans Macalusa, 63, a resident of Morgan City, passed away Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at his mother’s home, surrounded by his loving family, after battling a lengthy illness.

Wayne was born October 16, 1955, in Morgan City, the son of Dominick Macalusa and Doris Rhodes Macalusa.

Wayne was a very faithful man; he enjoyed sharing his knowledge of the Lord with others. He was a very unselfish person, with a huge heart of gold, which always led him to help those in need. He was very well-liked and always left a lasting impression on those he met. Spending time with family was so important to him, and usually that time would be full of laughter and sharing great food. He enjoyed watching his favorite sports teams, which included LSU, the New Orleans Saints, and the Atlanta Braves. He also enjoyed watching Western programs especially, John Wayne movies.

Before his illness, Wayne was self-employed and ran “Mac’s Lawn Care Service,” for 8 years. He took such pride and joy in his work, and acquired some very special customers during those years.

He will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his mother, Doris Rhodes Macalusa of Morgan City; one sister, Raye Ann Bernard of Georgia; nieces and nephews, Dana Rae Knowles and husband Shane, Ricky Adam Broussard, Kara Leigh Bernard and partner Cody, Nicholas Kyle Bernard and wife Luisa, Sam Macalusa and wife Stacy; numerous great nieces and nephews, cousins, and friends.

Wayne was preceded in death by his father, Dominick Macalusa; half-brother, Carl Dominick “C.D.” Macalusa; two nephews, Benjamin “Ben” and Frankie Macalusa.

Wayne’s family would like to thank Heart of Hospice, who helped care for him the past two months with such compassion, dignity, and above all, honesty. The family would also like to thank each and every person who helped in any way during this time.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Twin City Funeral Home with Monsignor Courville officiating. Visitation will be held Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Twin City Funeral Home from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services. After services, Wayne will be laid to rest in the Morgan City Cemetery.