October 26, 1947 - January 28, 2018

Warren Gene Ballance, 70, a resident of Morgan City, passed away Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018, at Teche Regional Medical Center.

Warren was born Oct. 26, 1947, in Port Arthur, Texas, the son of Basil Ballance and Lucille Moreau Ballance.

Warren was a man of the high seas, serving in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War serving on the super aircraft carrier the USS Kitty Hawk. After his time in the Navy, Warren continued his love for the water by being a boat captain for many years. His life was spent devoted to his children and his grandchildren, they were his life. When he wasn’t on the boat he could always be found with his family, but on Sunday’s during football season, he always watched his Saints play. He was an amazing man who will be missed by all who knew him.

Warren will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his four daughters, Danielle Ballance of Morgan City, Kelly Jo Browning of Morgan City, Sandy Spring Mire of Morgan City, and Misty Robin Davidson and husband Brad of Jena, Louisiana; one son, Robert Jeremy Ballance of Morgan City; 11 grandchildren, Brady Oncale II, Zachery Hillen, Katelyn Mire, Gregory Ballance, Kortney Jo Hillen, Kalen Hillen, Erik Ballance, Dylan Mayon, Trent Hillen, Michael J. Mire III and Callie Jo Davidson; spouse, Anna Williams Ballance of Morgan City; three brothers, Donald Ballance Sr. of Lake Charles, Eugene David Ballance and wife Mary Ethel of South Carolina, and Bobby Ballance of Irwin, Tennessee; and one sister Patsy Lactino.

Warren was preceded in death by his parents, Basil and Lucille Moreau Ballance; former spouse, Theresa Sims Ballance and her parents, Melvin and Martha Pottorf; and two brothers, Frank Balance and Basil Balance Jr.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018, at Twin City Funeral Home with a visitation being held from 9 a.m. until the time of the services. Following the services, Warren will be laid to rest in the Morgan City Cemetery.