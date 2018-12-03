WARREN BUTLER III
Mon, 12/03/2018 - 10:49am
Warren Butler III, a native of Patterson and resident of Lafayette, died Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, in Lafayette.
Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements, which are pending at this time.
