Warren Bartley Sr., 80, a native of Morgan City and resident of Magnolia, Texas, died Sunday, April 14, 2019, at The Medical Resort of The Woodlands, Texas.

He is survived by six children, Warren Bartley Jr. and Floyd Bartley Sr., both of Patterson, Raymond Bartley of Morgan City, Stephanie Bartley of Clarkston, Georgia, Claude Bartley of Houston and Sandra Austin of North Carolina; six stepchildren, Bobby Bergeron, Cheryl Gonzales and Dancy Bergeron, all of Patterson, Eric Bergeron of Morgan City, Tina Weaver of Amelia and Donell Carraway of Magnolia, Texas; and three brothers, Cleveland Bartley of Morgan City, Rogers Bartley Sr. of Patterson and Ralph Bartley of El Paso, Texas.

He was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters, a brother and a stepson.

Memorial visitation will be Saturday from 5 p.m. until services at 7 p.m. at Twin City Funeral Home.

Twin City Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.