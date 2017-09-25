October 29, 1923- September 21, 2017

Wanda Rock Mayon, 93, a resident of Morgan City, passed away Thursday, Sept. 21, 2017, at Terrebonne General Medical Center.

Wanda was born Oct. 29, 1923, in Berwick, the daughter of Joseph Rock and Beulah Francis Rock.

Wanda was a devout Catholic who gave her heart to the Lord. She was involved with the AARP and loved giving her time to the people there. She was a homemaker and enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren. She also loved to cook and travel with her husband, Royal.

Wanda will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by one son, John Dykes and wife Jacquelyn of Morgan City; one daughter, Linda Heno and husband Harold of Metairie; seven grandchildren, Taryn Dykes and companion Gerald Wiese, Jeremy Dykes and companion Ashlee Broussard, James Sealy and wife Heather, Lance Rollins and wife Ginny, Brock Rollins and fiancé Aimee Bergeron, Harold Heno III and wife Jenny, and Sharon Heno; seven great-grandchildren, Paityn, Jett, Kylie, Kade, Hayden, Ele’ and Riley; two nephews, Hilton Michel and Jon

Robert Michel; one niece, Sue Michel; and special friends dear to Wanda’s heart, Larry and Nedra Giroir, Dalia Rameriz and Mary Eues.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 50 years, Royal Mayon; parents, Joseph and Beulah Rock; one daughter, Annie Lou Dykes; and one sister, Genevieve Michel.

Wanda’s family would like to give a special thanks to her sitters who watched over her lovingly; Angie Daigle, Kim and Kayla Morin, and Barbara Toups. Also, to the staff at Heritage Manor Nursing home and Maison Jardin.

A visitation will be held Monday, Sept. 25, 2017, at Holy Cross Church from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass at 11 a.m. with Bishop Sam Jacobs officiating. After mass, Wanda will be laid to rest in Morgan City Cemetery.