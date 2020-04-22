Wanda Marie Watson Hilliard, 60, a resident and native of Franklin, La., passed away on Sunday, April 19, 2020 at 12:18 p.m. at the Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center in Lafayette, La.

Memories of Wanda will forever remain in the hearts of her four sons, Jim Michael Watson, Alfred Jamaal Hilliard and Jared (Calmesha) Hilliard all of Franklin, La. and Kortland (Shannon) Hilliard of Elkridge, MD; a special friend, Willie Madison Sr.; her sisters, Mrs. Ronnie (Joyce) Boatman and Mrs. Kirt (Shanta) Pollard, Genevia Dauphine all of Franklin, La., Mrs. Kenneth (Gail) Smith of Cade, La., Mrs. Glenn (Debra) Howard of St. Rose, La. and Mrs. Howard (Linda) Williams and Mrs. Anthony (Lucinda) Harrell both of Houma, La.; a sister-in-law, ten grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Wanda was preceded in death by: her parents, a brother, her grandparents, and her former husband.

In an effort to comply with the CDC recommendations to cancel-postpone events with 10 or more people, and state officials imploring people to stay home and limit social interaction, a drive through viewing (REMAINING IN THE CAR WITH NO STOPPING) will be held on Thursday April 23, 2020 at Jones Funeral Home 1101 Main Street Franklin, La. from 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. A private service will be held at Greater St. Stephen Baptist Church, 305 6th Street Franklin, La. with Pastor Deondre Johnson Sr., officiating. Burial will follow funeral services and Wanda will be laid to rest in the Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Charenton, La. Services will be accessible by viewing the Jones Funeral Home, Inc. and the Greater St. Stephen Baptist Church Facebook pages upon time of the services on Friday at 1 p.m.