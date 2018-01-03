WANDA HUNT SMITH

Wanda “Faye” Hunt Smith, 57, a resident and native of Franklin, La., passed away on Wednesday, December 27, 2017 at 7:08 pm at Iberia Medical Center.

Visitation will be observed on Friday January 5, 2018 at Triune Church of God In Christ in Franklin, La. from 9 a.m. until the beginning of funeral services at 11 a.m., with Elder Donald Lancelin, officiating. Burial will immediately follow the services in the Franklin Cemetery- Main Street Franklin, La.

Memories of “Faye,” as she was known to many, will forever remain in the hearts of her two daughters, Latoya Hunt and Lannell Smith both of Franklin, La.; a brother, Don Hunt of Austin, TX; two sisters, Mrs. Clements (Lois) Williams of Franklin, La. and Ann Hunt of Verdunville, La.; other children to her marriage to her husband, Wakinna Weasby, Darrell Weasby, Derrick Weasby, and Donovan Smith all of Houston, TX; her “apples of her eyes,” her grandchildren, and twelve other grandchildren and a host of aunts, uncles, other relatives and friends.

Wanda Faye was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, three brothers, a step-son, a devoted friend, and both her maternal and paternal grandparents.

Jones Funeral Home of Morgan City-Franklin-Jeanerette-Houma in charge of arrangements.

