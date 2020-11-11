September 19, 1942 — November 7, 2020

Walter Tima “Tim” Gilmore III, 78, a resident of Morgan City, passed away on Saturday, November 7, 2020, at Ochsner St. Mary in Morgan City.

Tim was born on September 19, 1942, in Franklin, the son of Walter Gilmore Jr. and Edna Hebert Gilmore.

Tim was a faithful and active parishioner of Holy Cross Catholic Church. He had a passion for music and thoroughly enjoyed playing music. Tim served his country proudly in the Louisiana National Guard.

He will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife of 55 years, Frances Dragna Gilmore of Morgan City; two children, Mary Gilmore of Morgan City and Michael Gilmore of Morgan City; five grandchildren, Devin Gilmore, Courtney Laneaux, Alyssa Gilmore, Joseph Gilmore and Hunter Taylor; and three great-grandchildren, Brielle Gilmore, Daniel Laneaux Jr. and Ayden Laneaux.

Tim was preceded in death by his parents, Walter Gilmore Jr. and Edna Hebert Gilmore.

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, November 12, 2020, in the Morgan City Cemetery with Father Toto Buenaflor officiating.