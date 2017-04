Walter Sargee Jr., 85, a native of Montrose and resident of Morgan City, died Friday, April 7, 2017.

He is survived by his wife, Lucy Sargee; four daughters, Connie Legnon, Cindy Ruiz, Toni LeBlanc and Saleta Sargee; four grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

Private services were held.

Hargrave Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.