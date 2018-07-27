WALTER MILES SR.

Walter Miles Sr., 96, a native of Terrebonne Parish and resident of Gray, died Saturday, July 21, 2018.
Visitation will be Saturday from 9 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. at Mt. Vernon United Methodist Church in Gray. Burial will follow in Halfway Cemetery.
He is survived by his son, Walter Miles Jr. of Gray; daughters, Martha Williams and Tammy Maddox, both of Gray; three grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; sister, Bessie Williams of Morgan City; and a host of other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his wife, son, parents, brothers and two sisters.
Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

