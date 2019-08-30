June 5, 1933 — August 22, 2019

Walter Homer Daniels, M.D., was born June 5, 1933 in his pure oil camp home in Gueydan, Louisiana. He left this earth from his beloved Idlewild Plantation, surrounded by the love of his family on August 22, 2019 to enter eternal life. He fulfilled his goals throughout his life, graduating from Gueydan High School attending Louisiana State University where he ran track and was in SAE Fraternity, graduating LSU Medical School and specializing in family practice. He came to Morgan City in 1960 to join the practice of Dr. C.R. Brownell and served his community for 53 years before retiring in 2013.

He was considered to be one of the last country doctors and he loved his patients. He always said he would take care of anyone that walked through his door and if he could not, he knew someone else that could. He made house calls and documented over 3000 births in his career and touched the hearts of countless more.

He often said that his devoted staff were his greatest secret, adding to his ability to treat his patients. He was known to have his nurses test each child for vision and hearing loss. If a patient could not afford glasses or hearing aids, he provided them for the child at no cost. He believed if you could not hear or see, it would be harder to learn and to better oneself. Often patients would give him wild game, seafood or fresh produce in gratitude for his service and chocolates and sweets that rarely made it home. He was a member of the American Medical Association, holding state medical positions for the state of Louisiana and a member of Saint Mary Parish Medical Society. He started the local polio campaign. During the 1990’s he hosted a local television show called “Health Hints” highlighting medical issues.

He was a member of the Morgan City Rotary Club, having been honored as Rotarian of the year 2000-2001 and served as president 2010-2011. He volunteered on the district level in 1998 and for many years afterwards was the doctor for the Rotary Youth Leadership Awards Camp. He served as Sergeant at Arms for six international rotary conventions in many different countries. He loved what rotary stood for, “service above self”.

He was a former member of the Krewes of Louisiana, Hephaestus and Adonis. He enjoyed costuming with his family and friends in all aspects of Mardi Gras traditions.

He was an avid athlete throughout his life enjoying running, tennis, hunting, fishing and golf. Early on, he started a family tradition of taking the men and boys of his family to his Point-Au-Fer camp for a post-Thanksgiving weekend of storytelling, fishing, hunting, and work. These memories were transformative for the men in his family. He was equally important to the women in his life. It has been said “he was a man’s man and every woman’s dream.”

After retiring, he fulfilled his passion to write a book by taking a University of Louisiana extension class, “Life Writers”. After four years of sharing his stories with his classmates, his professor encouraged him to self-publish his book, “The Man and the Doctor”.

He was married to his loving wife Pam for 42 years and they were rarely seen without each other. He leaves behind a bother: James Carl (Carley) Daniels and wife Bernetta of Maurice, LA; three children, William Daniels and wife Kathy, Susan “Cissy” Tabor and husband Lloyd, and Felisa Marie Daniels; two stepsons, John E. Burke Jr. and Robert M. Burke; 10 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and many beloved nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death were his parents, Homer and Delta Daniels of Gueydan, LA; and one grandson, Alexander Daniel Tabor of Portland, TX.

Our family sincerely and deeply thanks Dr. William Cefalu and his staff, along with the staff of “Heart of Hospice” for their honest, compassionate and overwhelming love and support.

A celebration of life will be held at Patterson Civic Center on Sunday, September 22nd 1:00 – 3:00 p.m.

Dr. Daniels designated the following charities for memorial contribution. Any donations in his memory are greatly appreciated. The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson Research (www.michaeljfox.org) and/or to the local American Cancer Society (www.cancer.org) Louisiana.