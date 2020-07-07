Walter Benjamin Garman died June 30, 2020. Walter was born on August 25, 1940 to Loretta Adams and Paul Garman of Bay St. Louis, MS.

He leaves behind his sister, Lois Valentine of Bay St. Louis, MS. Two daughters, Stephanie Garman and Cherie Garman Lucien. Two sons, Sterling Garman and Derrick Morrison. Grandchildren, Marquis Garman, Brennan Garman, Torrey Harding, Jared Harding, Briana Lewis, Da’ Najah Morrison, Ava Garman and Kingston Garman. Great-grandchildren, Brayden, Brooklyn and Malichi Garman. Brothers in Life, Mr. Jimmy Richard and Mr. Robert Gussman of Morgan City.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Francesca Garman, son, Athen Garman, parents and siblings.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Sunset Burial service on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, 6 p.m. at Morgan City Cemetery, 450 Myrtle St. The graveside service will be available live-stream on Hargrave Funeral Home website via link.

Arrangements entrusted to Hargrave Funeral Home, 1031 Victor II Blvd., Morgan City, La 70380.