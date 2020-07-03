Walter Benjamin Garman, 79, a native of Bay St. Louis, Mississippi and resident of Morgan City, died Tuesday, June 30, 2020.

He is survived by a sister, Lois Valentine of Bay St. Louis, Mississippi; two daughters, Stephanie Garman and Cherie Lucien; two sons, Sterling Garman and Derrick Morrison; eight grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife, son, parents and siblings.

Graveside services will be Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Morgan City Cemetery and will be live-streamed on Hargrave Funeral Home website via link.

Hargrave Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.