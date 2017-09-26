WADE RHODES

Wade Rhodes, 55, a native and resident of Morgan City, died Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at Teche Regional Medical Center in Morgan City.

He is survived by a wife, Florence Rhodes; two children, Benny Rhodes of Opelousas and Heidi Rhodes of Pollock; two stepchildren, Jason Hall of Dickerson, Texas and Haley Provost of Spring, Texas; eight grandchildren; and three sisters, Amy Rhodes of Lafayette, Ann Aucoin of
Patterson and Tabitha Rhodes of Carencro.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

