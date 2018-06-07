The family of Wade Guidry sadly shared the news of Wade’s passing on Friday, June 1, 2018 at his residence in Bayou Vista. Wade was a native and lifelong resident of St. Mary Parish and passed away at the age of 69.

Wade leaves to cherish his memory his daughter, Amanda Guidry Trim and her husband, Brandon; his mother, Wilma Guidry; one grandson, Marcquise Williams: also Teirra Gollmer and Jamerson Williams Jr.; and siblings, Phyllis Guidry Gilmore and her husband Joe, Paulette Guidry Lallande and her husband Pokey, and Lawrence Guidry.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 35 years, Joanne Guidry; his father, Lawrence Guidry; and an infant sister, Pauline Guidry.

A memorial service of Wade will be held on June 10, 2018 at 1:30 p.m. at Healing Stream Ministries in Bayou Vista.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Hargrave Funeral Home of Morgan City, Louisiana.