VIVIAN B. WHITE

Vivian Bolden White, 85, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Houma, died Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. Saturday at New Rising Sun Baptist Church in Houma. Burial will follow in church cemetery.

She is survived by two sons, Marshall White of Franklin and Cedric White of Houma; two daughters, Loretta Batiste and Shannon White of Houma; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; a brother, Nathaniel Bolden of Morgan City; and a host of other relatives.

She was preceded in death by her husband and parents.

Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.