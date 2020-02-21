Virginia Floyd Coler, 80, a native of Winnsboro and resident of Patterson, died Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, at her residence.

Visitation will be Saturday from 9 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. at Morning Glory Ministries in Morgan City. Burial will follow in Morgan City Cemetery.

She is survived by her husband, Ramon Coler Sr. of Patterson; a son, Alvin Godette of Bellingham, Washington; two daughters, Debra Rutledge of Sparks, Nevada and Alesia Granger of Newport News, Virginia; 10 step-children, Ramon Coler Jr., Kevin Coler, Jermaine Coler, Sharon Tillman, Penny Coler, Michelle Coler, Lisa Coler, Tammy Coler, Nora Hamilton and Alberta Washington; two sisters, Merdice Brown and Rosalie Davis, both of Houston; 14 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives.

She was preceded in death by a son, her parents, six brothers and two sisters.

Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.