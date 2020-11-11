A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, November 12, 2020, in the Delhomme Chapel of the Flowers for Virgil Masters Skinner, 87, who passed away on Monday, November 9, 2020.

Reverend Gil Dutel will serve as Celebrant of the Mass and will conduct the funeral services.

Burial will take place in Fountain Memorial Cemetery.

Virgil, a resident of Scott, was the son of the late Barney Skinner and the former Theresa Masters Skinner.

He is survived by five children, Virgil M. Skinner Jr. (Jody), George D. Skinner (Mary), Timothy L. Skinner (Denice), Deborah Terro (Mike), and Annette Trahan (David); one sister, Joyce Orlando; his brother-in-law, Leighton Dashiell (Toni Anne); his sister-in-law, Cynthia Brittan; his wife, Pauline LeBlanc Skinner; his grandchildren, Elizabeth Skinner, Rachel Brunt, Paige DeClouet, Rebecca Fitter, Angel Kay Johnson, Courtney Cavazos, Benjamin Skinner, Katherine Lance, David Sonnier; and 14 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Patricia Dashiell Skinner; two grandchildren, Joshua and Melanie Smith; and his brother, Gerald Skinner.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Delhomme Funeral Home - Bertrand on Thursday, November 12, 2020, from 10 a.m. until time of service. A Rosary will be recited at 11 a.m. in the funeral home.

Personal condolences may be sent to the Skinner family at www.delhommefuneralhome.com.

Delhomme Funeral Home, 1011 Bertrand Drive, Lafayette, LA is in charge of funeral arrangements.