March 10, 1930 – Sept. 16, 2017

Funeral services for Violet Clements Fournier will be held Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Centerville during a 1 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial. Following the Mass, she will be laid to rest in the St. Joseph Cemetery Mausoleum. Father Ruben Primor will conduct the services. Serving as pallbearers will be Allen Pillaro, Brad Pillaro, Dwayne Clements, Eric Gaudet Jr., Jody Pillaro, and Steve LeBlanc. A gathering of family and friends will be held at the church from 11 a.m. until Mass time, with the Holy Rosary being prayed at 11:30 a.m.

Born in Bayou Sale on March 10, 1930 and a lifelong resident of Centerville, Violet was the oldest of eight children born to the late Allen Joseph Clements and the late Inez Thibodeaux Clements. She was called home to her Heavenly reward at the age of 87 on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, at Franklin Foundation Hospital.

A loving wife, mother, sister, and aunt, Violet held a special place in the hearts of her family. She was a devout Catholic and a lifelong parishioner of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Centerville, where she attended Mass daily when she was able. To say she had a green thumb was an understatement. Violet had the gift of being able to grow just about anything. Even when someone thought a plant was too far gone, Violet could bring it back from the brink. Needless to say she loved flowers. Another talent was her love of cooking. Thursday luncheons at “Nanny Violet’s” became a cherished tradition for family and friends. She will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by all.

Those she leaves to cherish her memory include her daughter, Mary Ann Fournier; four sisters, Annie C. Boenisch, Myra June C. Pillaro and her husband Joe, Elsie C. LeBlanc, and Margie C. LaGrange and her husband Tim; sister-in-law, Norma Clements; 15 nieces and nephews, and a host great nieces and great nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, August “Gus” Willie Fournier; three brothers, Herman Clements, Allen Clements Jr., and Alton Clements; brother-in-law, Henry Boenisch; and great nephew, David Luke Champagne.

