Vincent Joseph Gugliotta, 81, a native of Yonkers, N.Y. and resident of Berwick, died Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021 at Ochsner St. Mary in Morgan City.

He is survived by his wife, Ethel Dinger Gugliotta of Berwick; two daughters, Jane Landry of Berwick and Vanessa Gugliotta of Morgan City; two brothers, Eddie Gugliotta of Florida and Bobby Gugliotta of New York; six grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Memorial visitation will be Saturday, noon-4 p.m., at Twin City Funeral Home.