Victoria Marie (Barras) Pennison-Johnson

April 25, 1946 — February 11, 2019

Victoria Marie (Barras) Pennison-Johnson, 72, passed away on Monday, February 11, 2019, at her home in Nikiski.

Services will be held at the Nikiski Senior Citizens Center on Saturday, February 16, 2019, at 2 p.m. with a reception to follow.

Vicky was born on April 25, 1946, in Morgan City, Louisiana, to Ubain J. Barras Sr. and Louise Aucoin Barras.

Vicky married her high school sweetheart, Leo A. Pennison, in Amelia, Louisiana, in September of 1964. They resided in Morgan City, Louisiana. Leo found work in Alaska, and the family joined him in 1974 and made Alaska their permanent home. Leo passed away in October of 1978.

They had three sons, Duane Anthony Pennison (Cheryl), Kevin James Pennison (Brandi) and Scott Joseph Pennison (Deni).

She later married Shelby Johnson, who also passed away.

Her family wrote, “Vicky will be remembered for her love of family, her wonderful cooking, beautiful quilts, and love of gardening, fishing and other outdoor activities.”

Vicky was preceded in death by her parents; her son, Duane; and brothers, Ubain Barras and Dewey Barras.

She is survived by her sisters and brothers-in-law, Betty E. and Dwight Willoughby, and Emma Jean and Bill Bedford, all of Panama City, Florida, and Jo Ann Zeringue of Soldotna, Alaska; sister-in-law, Juanita Barras of Morgan City, Louisiana; sons and daughters-in-law, Kevin James and Brandi Pennison, and Scott Joseph and Deni Pennison; grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Leo Pennison (Katlin and son Kayden) of Arizona, Cassy Robinson (Rashan) of Florida, Alex Shire (Bering and children Destiny and Jacob) of Kenai, Devin Pennison (Taylor and daughter Scarlett) of Nikiski, Victoria “Tori” of Colorado, and Andrew Pennison of Nikiski; goddaughter and niece, Brook Bernier; and many other nieces, nephews and friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the North Star Methodist Church Food Bank.

Arrangements were made by Peninsula Memorial Chapel in Kenai.