Victor Joseph Gaudet, 46, a native of Lafayette and resident of Morgan City, died Monday, July 29, 2019, at Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans.

He is survived by his wife, Jessica Glenn Dixon Gaudet; four children, Tyler, Noah, Lane and Nyla Gaudet; a brother, Lionel Gaudet; two sisters, Amy Smith and Amanda Gaudet; and a grandchild.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather and maternal grandparents.

Visitation will be Wednesday from 9 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. at Twin City Funeral Home. Burial will follow in St. Andrew Cemetery.

Twin City Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.