VICTOR JOSEPH GAUDET

Tue, 07/30/2019 - 10:07am

Victor Joseph Gaudet, 46, a native of Lafayette and resident of Morgan City, died Monday, July 29, 2019, at Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans.
He is survived by his wife, Jessica Glenn Dixon Gaudet; four children, Tyler, Noah, Lane and Nyla Gaudet; a brother, Lionel Gaudet; two sisters, Amy Smith and Amanda Gaudet; and a grandchild.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather and maternal grandparents.
Visitation will be Wednesday from 9 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. at Twin City Funeral Home. Burial will follow in St. Andrew Cemetery.
Twin City Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the St. Mary Now for the complete story.

ST. MARY NOW & FRANKLIN BANNER-TRIBUNE

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

St Mary Now Copyright  © 2019