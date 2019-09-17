Article Image Alt Text

VERNIE COURTNEY STONE

Tue, 09/17/2019 - 12:51pm

Vernie Courtney Stone, 95, a native of Cleveland, Arkansas, and resident of Morgan City, died Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019.
She is survived by two sons, Randall Stone and John Stone; a daughter, Juanita Smith; 12 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; and nine great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, two sisters, a son and a grandson.
Visitation was Tuesday from 10 a.m. until services at noon at Twin City Funeral Home. Burial followed in Morgan City Cemetery.
Twin City Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

