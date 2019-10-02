March 27, 1932 — September 30, 2019

Vernice M. Gros Verrett, 87, a resident of Bayou Vista, passed away Monday, September 30, 2019, at Terrebonne General Medical Center in Houma surrounded by her loving family.

Vernice was born on March 27, 1932, in 4 Mile Bayou, the daughter of Leon and Louella Daigle Gros.

Vernice had a passion for baking and she loved baking cookies as well as her famous mini ha-ha’s that she gave to everyone at Christmas time. In addition to baking for her family, she also enjoyed quilting. She made quilts for her sons and grandchildren, making sure to stitch each quilt with lots of love. She loved to go dancing with the love of her life and make little side trips with him to the casino. She loved to tell jokes as she was an avid joke teller, especially when she was with all of her girlfriends. Vernice loved music and always loved to sing every chance that she got.

She will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her husband of 65 years, Alden Verrett Sr. of Bayou Vista; three sons, Alden Verrett Jr. of Houston, Vernon Verrett of Mississippi, and Kevin Verrett and wife Tammy of Berwick; five grandchildren, Alden Verrett III and wife Katie, Alex Verrett, Kadi Verrett, Jaci Verrett, and Mandy Turner and husband Darus; three great-grandchildren, Alden Verrett IV, Kenzie Louviere and Zack Turner; and one sister, Jeanette Collier of Morgan City.

Vernice was preceded in death by her parents, Leon and Louella Daigle Gros; and seven siblings, Clara Fryou, Hazel Fryou, Etienne “E.J.” Gros, Lovelace Gros, Wildon “Billy” Gros, Roland Gros and Glendy Gros.

A visitation will be held at 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Thursday, October 3, 2019, at Twin City Funeral Home with a rosary being prayed at 12:30 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, October 3, 2019, at St. Bernadette Catholic Church with Father Angelo Cremaldi celebrating the Mass. Following Mass, Vernice will be laid to rest in the Morgan City Cemetery Mausoleum.