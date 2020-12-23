Article Image Alt Text

VERNICE ANN THERIOT

June 18, 1948 — December 20, 2020
Vernice Ann Theriot, 72, a resident of Franklin, passed away on Sunday, December 20, 2020 at Franklin Healthcare Center.
Vernice was born on June 18, 1948 in Houma, the daughter of Wallace Theriot and Ismay Bergeron Theriot.
She will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by three sisters, Verna Ponvelle and husband Carroll of Thibodaux, Diane Theriot of Houma, and Darlene Savoy and husband Calvin of Centerville; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Vernice was preceded in death by her parents, Wallace and Ismay Bergeron Theriot.
Inurnment services will be held at a later date in Terrebonne Memorial Park Cemetery.

