VERNALL FRANCIS
Mon, 02/18/2019 - 10:21am
Vernall Francis, 61, a resident of Patterson, died Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, at Ochsner Medical Center in Jefferson.
Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements, which are pending at this this time.
