VERLEEN S. JUNIOR

Verleen Short Junior, 70, a native of Terrebonne Parish and resident of Gibson, died Friday, June 8, 2018.
Visitation will be Saturday from 9 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. at New Vision Family Worship Center in Houma. Burial will follow in Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church Cemetery.
She is survived by three sons, Craig Williams, Gregory Williams and Bruce Short, all of Gibson; six grandchildren; a brother, Freddie Short of Franklin; a sister, Dorothy Harvey of Morgan City; and a host of other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her husbands, parents, brothers and sisters.
Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

