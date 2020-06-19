Article Image Alt Text

VEANNA RANDOLPH BUSINELLE

Fri, 06/19/2020 - 11:51am

Veanna Randolph Businelle, 54, a native of Shreveport and resident of Morgan City, died Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at Ochsner St. Mary in Morgan City.
She is survived by a daughter, Erica Randolph of Morgan City; siblings, Elizabeth Robinson and Willard Randolph Jr., both of Missouri, Robert Randolph of Morgan City, Bobbie Guilbeaux of Carencro and Yolanda Randolph; stepbrother, Michael Guilotte; three grandchildren; and a host of other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her parents, stepmother, husband and stepsister.
A celebration of life will be Saturday at 3 p.m. at 4136 Francis St., Berwick.
Twin City Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

