Veanna Randolph Businelle, 54, a native of Shreveport and resident of Morgan City, died Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at Ochsner St. Mary in Morgan City.

She is survived by a daughter, Erica Randolph of Morgan City; siblings, Elizabeth Robinson and Willard Randolph Jr., both of Missouri, Robert Randolph of Morgan City, Bobbie Guilbeaux of Carencro and Yolanda Randolph; stepbrother, Michael Guilotte; three grandchildren; and a host of other relatives.

She was preceded in death by her parents, stepmother, husband and stepsister.

A celebration of life will be Saturday at 3 p.m. at 4136 Francis St., Berwick.

Twin City Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.