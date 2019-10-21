Van Vincent Bodin of Huntsville, TX, passed on Thursday, October 17, 2019 in Huntsville. Mr. Bodin was a native of Franklin, Louisiana.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Oleus Bodin Sr. and Laura Fernandez Bodin; two sisters, Lola Ann McLoughlin, and Olie Rita Jae; four brothers, George Manly Bodin, Bruce Anthony Bodin, Bennett Joseph Bodin, and Joseph Oleus Bodin, Jr (Celina Mae); and brother-in-law Francis Plauche.

Van is survived by his wife of 65 years, Ruby Dupré Bodin; two children, Christina Lyn Bodin-Turner and Dana Vincent Bodin; two sisters, Janet Bodin and Judith Plauche; brother-in-law, Ronald R. Jae; two grandchildren, William Bodin and Branden A. Bodin. Mr. Bodin is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Please see www.shmfh.com for Service details, as well as to submit condolences to the family.