September 7, 1936 — July 9, 2019

Vallie Dinger Barrilleaux, 82, a resident of Bayou Vista, passed away peacefully Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at her home.

Vallie was born on September 7, 1936, in Berwick, the daughter of Wilbert Dinger and Anita Dupre Dinger.

Vallie was a loving wife and mother who was dedicated to her family.

She will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by two sons, Milton Barrilleaux Jr., and Lance Barrilleaux and wife Sandra, both of Morgan City; three daughters, Karen Barrilleaux of Bayou Vista, Angela Jonas and husband Brad of Lincolnton, North Carolina and Elizabeth Theriot of Morgan City; 18 grandchildren, Holli Crochet, Jesse Thompson, Brandon Barrilleaux, Brett Barrilleaux, Milton Barrilleaux III, Mason Barrilleaux, Brandi Barrilleaux, Brian Barrilleaux, Blake Gros, Tent Gros, Anthony Gros, Anthony Norris, Hannah Norris, Haley Mosteller, Sara Crochet, Ragan Theriot, Jacob Jonas and Leslie Jonas Soylar; 31 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; two sisters, Rosie Lancon of New Iberia, and Anita LeBoeuf and husband Sherman of Houston, Texas; and one brother, Bernie Dinger and wife Anna Lee of Berwick.

Vallie was preceded in death by her parents, Wilbert and Anita Dupre Dinger; her husband, Milton J. Barrilleaux Sr.; one grandson, Heath Thompson Sr.; one granddaughter, Erin Theriot; and seven loving brothers.

Memorial services will be held at 4 p.m. on Sunday, July 14, 2019, at Lighthouse Community Church in Berwick. A memorial visitation will be held from 3 p.m. until the time of the memorial service.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Twin City Funeral Home.