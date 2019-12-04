UYLESS JOHN BOUDREAUX SR.

July 24, 1941 — December 2, 2019

Ulyess John Boudreaux Sr. passed away at the age of 78 on Monday, December 2, 2019, at the Heart Hospital of Lafayette. Ulyess was a longtime resident of Patterson. He was born in Patterson on July 24, 1941, the sixth of seven children born to Everette and Irene Boudreaux. In his younger years he worked as a police officer in Patterson and later went to work as a sheet metal technician for Johnson Brothers out of Patterson.

Ulyess was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing. Other passions in his life included woodworking, building furniture, and carpentry. He was quite the handyman and even built his own home out of old cypress from tearing down old buildings.

Those he leaves to cherish his memory include his wife of 47 years, Crystal Foreman Boudreaux; his children, Liz Alpha, Reneé Henderson, Gaye Bielefeld, Robby Brewer and Ulyess J. Boudreaux Jr.; two step-children, Cynthia Closson and Tammy Closson; 11 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Everette J. Boudreaux Sr. and Irene Aucoin Boudreaux; six siblings, Everette J. “Bo” Boudreaux Jr., Byron J. Boudreaux, Donald C. Boudreaux, Harry A. Boudreaux, Jay Boudreaux and Ara Ann B. Morrison; and a step-son, Rodney Closson.

Funeral services for Ulyess will be held Friday, December 6, 2019, during a 2 p.m. graveside service in St. Joseph Cemetery in Patterson.

Family and friends may view the obituary and express their condolences online by visiting www.iberts.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Ibert’s Mortuary, Inc., 1111 Lia Street, Patterson, LA 70392, (985) 395-7873.