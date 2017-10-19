July 20, 1938- October 17, 2017

Uston Earl Rock, 79, a resident of Morgan City, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017, at Thibodaux Regional Medical Center, surrounded by his loving family.

Uston was born July 20, 1938, in Morgan City, the son of Uston Pierre Rock and Myrtle Seymore Rock.

Uston loved to be in the outdoors hunting, fishing, shrimping and also tending to his vegetable garden, which he always shared with his family and friends. He was famous for his homemade hogshead cheese and tamales. He served his country proudly for four years, serving in the United States Air Force during Vietnam. He enjoyed his group of friends he gathered with each morning at McDonalds to share a story and a cup of coffee.

He will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his companion, Peggy Tucker; four children, Denise Rock Arceneaux and husband Toby Sr. of Bayou Vista, Lisa Rock Landry and husband “Lance” of Amelia, Uston Pierre Rock of Bayou Vista and Isaac Anthony Rock of Sweden; two grandchildren, Samuel Rock and life companion Monique and Mia Hernandez; one sister, Christian Rock Vilas and husband Jack of Stephensville; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Uston was preceded in death by his parents, Uston and Myrtle Seymore Rock; two brothers, Dennis Rock and Sidney Rock; and one sister, Joanna Rock.

A visitation will be held from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017, at Twin City Funeral Home. Uston will be interred in the Berwick Cemetery Mausoleum at a later date.