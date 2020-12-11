UPDATED: PATSY JANE HAEUBER

November 26, 1932 - December 9, 2020

Patsy Jane Hunter Haeuber, 88, a native of Roxana, Illinois and a resident of Baton Rouge was called to her heavenly home on Wednesday, December 9, 2020.

Patsy loved crocheting, creating beautiful heartfelt pieces for family and friends. She also enjoyed exercising, especially walking and playing Tennis.

Those left to cherish her precious memory are her husband of 60 plus years Paul Haeuber, two brothers: Bob Hunter and wife Carolyn and William " Bill " Hunter and wife Colleen.

Patsy was preceded in death by her parents Dewitt Hunter and Pearl Hunter and her older brother, Francis Hunter.

Visitation for Patsy will be held on Monday December 14, 2020 at Hargrave Funeral Home from 8:00AM until 9:30 A.M. with a rosary being prayed at 9:00am. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow visitation on Monday December 14,2020 at 10:00 AM at Holy Cross Church. Following services burial will be in the Morgan City Mausoleum.

The family would like to express their gratitude to Father Patrick Riviere for visiting Mrs. Patsy and the family and administering the Sacraments to her during her last days. Also, a special thank you to Dr. Natalie Dishman for her care of Mrs. Patsy during her illness.