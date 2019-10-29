UPDATED: KRISTI CANTRELL LINER

On Friday, October 25th, 2019, Kristi Cantrell Liner, loving wife and mother, passed away at the age of 51. Kristi was born on September 26, 1968, and grew up in the town of Berwick. She wed her husband Gregory Andrew Liner in December 1989, and they have been in love since. They became the proud parents of two beautiful children, Kiefer and Kloe’ Liner. Kristi devoted her life to being compassionate, caring and kind. She displayed this in her lifelong career of insurance, where she cared for each individual client.

To know her was to know the true meaning of loving your neighbor. To know her was to be her family. Kristi will be celebrated and remembered as the light dancing into the room and a fighter with unprecedented resilience. She filled every space and person with love. She enjoyed cooking, painting and traveling with family. She loved being around people and entertaining company. She always had someone by her side, and she will forever be by our sides.

Kristi was greeted in heaven by her mother, Patricia Gibson Landry; siblings, Bridget and Brandon Cantrell; and nephew, Miles Liner.

She will be cherished here on Earth by her husband, Greg Liner; daughter, Kloe’ Liner; son, Kiefer and his wife Shaina Marcantel Liner; her father, Wayne “Boo” Cantrell Sr. and his wife Fran; siblings, Wayne and Susan Cantrell Jr., Kirk and Tamala Cantrell, Brenda and Joe Bell, Cindy Baker and her longtime companion Jarrod Leonard, Kasey and Christopher Crappell, and Bonnie and Victor Pisani; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.

The family requests that a time of visitation be observed on Friday, November 1, 2019, from 6 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. at Hargrave Funeral Home. Visitation will resume on Saturday, November 2, 2019, from 7:30 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 9 a.m. at Holy Cross Catholic Church. In keeping with the family’s wishes, graveside services will be held privately at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Kristi’s name to: St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. www.stjude.org.