(UPDATED) DAVID J. AUCOIN JR.

David J. Aucoin Jr., 46, a resident of Morgan City, passed away Tuesday, January 2, 2018 at Teche Regional Medical Center.

David was born on January 31, 1971 in Morgan City the son of David J. Aucoin Sr. and Janice Wiggins Aucoin.

David was an avid sports fan who loved the New Orleans Saints and the LSU Tigers.

He will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his parents, David “DJ” and Janice Wiggins Aucoin; one brother, Dwayne “Peanut” Aucoin and wife Michelle of Berwick; two nephews Wyatt Aucoin and Winston Aucoin; grandfather, Earl J. Wiggins.

David was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Hillary Aucoin Sr. and Enola Blanco Aucoin; maternal grandmother, Gloria Morrison Wiggins.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 6, 2018 at Holy Cross Catholic Church with Father Danny Poche celebrating Mass. A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until Mass time. Following Mass David will be laid to rest in the Morgan City Cemetery Mausoleum.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in David's name to the Epilepsy Foundation Louisiana, 4137 Sherwood Forest Blvd., Suite 210 Baton Rouge, Louisiana 70816 or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital P.O. Box 1000 Dept. 142 Memphis, Tennessee 38101-9908