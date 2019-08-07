TYRONNE DANIEL BOUTIN

Wed, 08/07/2019 - 9:48am

Tyronne Daniel Boutin, 67, a native of New Orleans, and a resident of Morgan City, La., passed away on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at 7 a.m. at his residence.
Visitation will be observed on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at the Jones Funeral Home, 715 Sixth Street, Morgan City, La., from 10 a.m. until funeral services at 12 noon.
Tyronne leaves to cherish his memories: his sister, Mrs. James (Amanda) Gould of Morgan City, La. and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his mother, his grandmother, a sister, a niece, and two nephews.
