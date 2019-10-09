November 29, 1948 – October 5, 2019

Funeral services for Trudy Bourque Baudoin will be held Thursday, October 10, 2019, during a 2 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial at the Church of the Assumption in Franklin. Following the Mass she will be laid to rest in the Perpetual Park Cemetery Mausoleum. Father Billy Ruskoski will be the Celebrant for the Mass with Deacon Douglas Hebert assisting. The family requests visiting hours be observed Thursday at Ibert’s Mortuary in Franklin from 9 a.m. until dismissal at 1:30 p.m., with the Holy Rosary being prayed at 11 a.m.

Trudy was a native and lifelong resident of Franklin. She was born on November 29, 1948 to Donald and Muriel Bourque and passed away peacefully with her family at her side at the age of 70 on Saturday, October 5, 2019, in the peace and comfort of her home.

Trudy, affectionately called Nan by her family, was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother who loved her family unconditionally. She was a 1968 graduate of Franklin High School, a devout Catholic, and was a parishioner of Church of the Assumption. Some of her passions in life included fishing, baking and cooking, traveling, tending to her yard and gardening, and especially having her family together.

Those she leaves to cherish her memory include her daughter, Stephanie B. Chauvin and her husband Jamie; her son, Steven Baudoin and his wife Naomi; five grandchildren, Alex Chauvin, Ellen Chauvin, Emily Chauvin, Dylan Baudoin, and Kennedy Baudoin; three siblings, Donnie Bourque and his wife Irma Nell, Dale B. Martinez and her husband Rick, and Jerry Bourque; her companion of twelve years, Glenn Clark; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Terry Baudoin; her parents, Donald Calise Bourque and Muriel Dupre Bourque; one brother, Rickey Paul Bourque; sisters-in-law, Denise Bourque and Barbara B. Rodriguez and her husband Felix; her father and mother-in-law, Willie Baudoin and Grace Falterman Baudoin.

Serving as pallbearers will be Dylan Baudoin, Alex Chauvin, Blake Bourque, Russ Bourque, Gregory Bourque, Rickey Bourque, and Jason Martinez. Honorary pallbearers will be Steven Baudoin, Jamie Chauvin, Glenn Clark, Donnie Bourque, and Jerry Bourque.

The family would like to express their sincerest gratitude to the staff of Heart of Hospice, as well as to Dr. Louis McCormick and staff. Your compassion will be forever appreciated.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Ibert’s Mortuary, Inc., 1007 Main Street, Franklin, La. 70538, (337) 828-5426.