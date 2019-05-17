ctober 10, 1967 — May 14, 2019

Troy Anthony Landry, 51, a resident of Morgan City, passed away Tuesday, May 14, 2019.

Troy was born October 10, 1967, in Morgan City, the son of Earl Landry Jr. and Rickie Fangue Landry.

Troy was a family man who loved his wife dearly, and enjoyed spending time with her, his children, and grandchildren. Troy was a D.J. for over 35 years; everyone in the Tri-City area knew of Troy “DJ Ripper” and his love for music. He also enjoyed crafts; Troy would use his 3D printer to engrave wood pieces and things for family and friends. He was an avid gamer; he enjoyed playing computer and video games.

He will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife, Mattie Hicks of Morgan City; three daughters, Kaitlin Landry Pittman and husband Devin of Bayou Vista, and Gwendolyn and Magdelin Landry, both of Bowling Green, Ohio; three step-daughters, Taylor Hall of Michigan, Faith Hall of Rhode Island, and Mae Hall of Morgan City; mother, Rickie Lynn Fangue Landry; grandmother, Elodie Landry; two sisters, Tracy McCleary and husband Jason, and Terra Lipari and husband Lynn, both of Morgan City; two grandchildren, Raylie and Logan Pittman; three godchildren, Ryan Wade, Alicia Dinger and Kalie Thompson; best friends, Gordon Vinning and Chris Eastling: nephews, Shanon Wade Jr., Ryan Wade and JP McCleary; nieces, Kalie Thompson, Colleen Gros and Alexis Rybiski.

Troy was preceded in death by his father, Earl Landry Jr.; paternal grandfather, Earl Landry Sr.; maternal grandparents, Edward and Hazel Fangue; godmother, Ramona Landry; uncle, Edward Fangue; and aunt, Drena Hinkle.

Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. on Sunday, May 19, 2019, at Twin City Funeral Home with Father Freddie officiating. Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. Sunday, May 19, 2019, at Twin City Funeral Home.