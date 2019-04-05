Trenton Mouton, 33, a resident of Gueydan, died Monday, April 1, 2019, at American Legion Hospital in Jennings.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. Saturday at Jones Funeral Home in Franklin. Interment will be private.

He is survived by his mother, Bessie Mouton of Gueydan; father, Wayne Campbell of Morgan City; stepfather, Warren Johnny of Gueydan; three brothers, Ricardo Rubin, Thomas Campbell and Wayne Campbell Jr.; a sister, Antoinette Campbell; and a host of other relatives.

Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.