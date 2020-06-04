Trent Anthony Madise Jr., 37, a native of Morgan City and resident of Patterson, died Saturday, May 30, 2020, at Ochsner Medical Center in Jefferson.

Visitation will be Saturday from 8 a.m. until services at 10 a.m. at the Morgan City Municipal Auditorium. Face masks are required. Entombment will be in Morgan City Cemetery.

Services can be viewed on the Jones Funeral Home Facebook page at time of services.

He is survived by two children, Tren’itee Madise and Eli Madise, both of Patterson; his parents, Trent (Lillian Bonnet) Madise Sr. of New Iberia and Mrs. Charles (Rhonda) Jones of Morgan City; his sister, Rhonisha Patton of Lafayette; his paternal grandmother, Mamie Lou Johnson of Detorit, Michigan; and a host of other relatives.

He was preceded in death by a son, maternal grandparents, great-grandmother and maternal step-grandfather.

Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.