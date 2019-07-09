Travis Joseph Blanchard, 43, a resident of Thibodaux, died Saturday, July 6, 2019.

He is survived by a son, Gage Theriot; father, Morgan Blanchard and wife Reba; two sisters, Tracy Parker and Charmaine Blanchard; a brother, Bronson Blanchard; grandmother, Lucy Blanchard; and a host of other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his mother, and paternal and maternal grandfathers.

Visitation will be Wednesday from 10 a.m. until services at 2 p.m. at Twin City Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Morgan City Cemetery.

Twin City Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.