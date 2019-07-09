TRAVIS JOSEPH BLANCHARD

Tue, 07/09/2019 - 11:54am

Travis Joseph Blanchard, 43, a resident of Thibodaux, died Saturday, July 6, 2019.
He is survived by a son, Gage Theriot; father, Morgan Blanchard and wife Reba; two sisters, Tracy Parker and Charmaine Blanchard; a brother, Bronson Blanchard; grandmother, Lucy Blanchard; and a host of other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his mother, and paternal and maternal grandfathers.
Visitation will be Wednesday from 10 a.m. until services at 2 p.m. at Twin City Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Morgan City Cemetery.
Twin City Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the St. Mary Now for the complete story.

ST. MARY NOW & FRANKLIN BANNER-TRIBUNE

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

St Mary Now Copyright  © 2019