Tracy Joseph Vidos Sr., 80, a native of Morgan City and resident of Berwick, died Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Teche Regional Medical Center in Morgan City.

He is survived by his children, Robin Businelle of Patterson, Bobbie LeBlanc of Pierre Part and Tracy Vidos III of Patterson; his sister, Ann Aucoin of Berwick; and a brother, Johnny Vidos of Stephenville; 12 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife, his father, a brother, three sons, a daughter and a great-grandchild.

Services will be Monday, 1-4 p.m., at Hargrave Funeral Home in Morgan City.

He will be laid to rest in St. Joseph Mausoleum at a later date.

Following services, a gathering will be held at 409 Main St. in Patterson for a time of fellowship with family and friends.

Hargrave Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.